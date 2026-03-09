Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak, and Sukhbir Ignite Ahmedabad with Electrifying Performances

Ahmedabad: Ahead of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final, the atmosphere at the Narendra Modi Stadium turned electric as famous Gujarati singer Falguni Pathak, Bollywood singer Sukhbir Singh, and pop icon Ricky Martin lit up the gala night with their respective performances.

While the audience, especially the locals in the crowd, grooved to Pathak’s hit song ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai,’ Punjabi and Bollywood singer Sukhbir belted out his popular pop numbers, with the entire stadium joining him in singing one of his hot-shot popular ‘Oh ho ho.’

International star Ricky Martin was the top attraction of the closing ceremony. A two-time Grammy Award winner and five-time Latin Grammy Award winner, Martin brought his signature stadium energy to Ahmedabad. Known for global hits such as Livin’ la Vida Loca, She Bangs, and the iconic football anthem The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida), Martin has defined stadium pop performances for decades and has now added the world’s biggest cricket stadium to his list of iconic venues.

Martin finished his performance with ‘María’ and ‘La Copa de la Vida’, igniting the packed stadium, especially the millennials in the crowd. IANS

Also Read: India Clinches Historic Third T20 World Cup Title with Dominant Win Over New Zealand