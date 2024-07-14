Ricky Ponting Steps Down as Delhi Capitals Head Coach After Seven Years

New Delhi: Ricky Ponting, Australia’s two-time ODI World Cup-winning captain, has stepped down as the head coach of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise said in a statement on Saturday. The development brings to an end Ponting’s seven-year association with the franchise ahead of the mega auction in the run-up to the 2025 season of the tournament. Ponting was appointed as DC's head coach in 2018 when the side was called Delhi Daredevils. IANS

Also Read: Anahat Singh Advances to Third Round at World Junior Squash Championships

Also watch: