Ridhima, Saaniya among favourites for 14th Leg of WPGT

KOLKATA: Ridhima Dilawari will have a chance to pick up a title towards the end of the season as the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour comes to its closing stages with the 14th Leg of the Tour. In a field that is relatively slimmer as the season approaches the end, some of the in-form names have skipped the event to participate in the Ladies European Tour Q-School in Spain. As many as 12 Indian pros are in Spain this week, 10 in the pre-qualifier and 2 in the final. Ridhima Dilawari, Saaniya Sharma, Neha Tripathi, Smriti Mehra, and Lakhmehar Pardesi are among the names that will start as favourites for the event, which carries a purse of Rs 7 lakh. IANS



