Rishabh Pant Applauds India's Thrilling Davis Cup Win Over Netherlands

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant on Monday lauded the Indian men's tennis team for its win in the Davis Cup Qualifiers 1st Round against the Netherlands.

Dhakshineswar Suresh singlehandedly steered India past world No. 6 Netherlands in the Davis Cup Qualifiers 1st Round under the lights on a thrilling Sunday in Bengaluru. The victory paved India's way to September’s Qualifiers 2nd Round, where they will compete to make it to the eight-team Davis Cup Finals.

"Big win for Indian tennis in the Davis Cup Qualifiers. Getting past the Netherlands and qualifying for the second round takes serious grit. Well played, boys," Pant posted on X.

India needed Sumit Nagal’s success in the first reverse singles for a victory, but De Jong redeemed himself to take the match 5-7, 6-1, 6-4, restoring the equilibrium. Nagal notably played with a grade two tear in his right thigh, a brave effort which proved vital as it bought his teammate more than three hours to recover. IANS

