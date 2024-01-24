Riyan Parag receives Lala Amarnath Best All-Rounder Domestic Limited-Overs award

Hyderabad: In a glittering ceremony, the BCCI Awards 2024 showcased the talent and brilliance of cricketers from across the country. Riyan Parag secured the prestigious Lala Amarnath Best All-Rounder Domestic Limited-Overs Award for the 2022-23 season. Joining Riyan Parag in the spotlight, Rahul Dalal from Arunachal Pradesh was conferred with the Madhav Rao Scindia Award for being the Highest Wicket-Taker in the Ranji Trophy for the 2019-20 season. Meanwhile, MB Murasigh from Tripura received the Lala Amarnath Best All-Rounder Ranji Trophy Award for the 2019-20 season. Agencies

