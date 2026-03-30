Riyan Parag the best fit to lead Rajasthan Royals: Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Extending his full backing to the new leadership group, head coach Kumar Sangakkara has expressed strong confidence in Riyan Parag as the right choice to lead Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL season.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Sangakkara acknowledged that the franchise had several capable candidates for the captaincy but emphasized that Parag stood out after a thorough and structured selection process.

“We had multiple candidates and followed a very detailed process with strict parameters. We held multiple rounds of discussions with each of them. All were capable leaders, but Riyan showed maturity, self-reflection, and clarity of thought. The conversations were challenging, and he handled them extremely well. We’re confident he is the right person to lead,” Sangakkara said.

Drawing from his own experience as a former international captain, Sangakkara highlighted the importance of unity within the squad. “A captain’s responsibility is to keep the team together. Riyan has the experience and capability to do that,” he added.

Sangakkara also reiterated the franchise’s long-standing philosophy of nurturing young talent. “Providing opportunities to emerging players-both from India and around the world-on a platform like the IPL is central to Rajasthan Royals’ vision. We remain committed to developing future stars of the game,” he said.

Rajasthan Royals will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign on Monday at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati against Chennai Super Kings. Sangakkara expressed confidence in the squad’s balance and ability to deliver strong performances this season, though he chose not to reveal details about the playing XI or team combinations.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming played down suggestions that the team is entering a transition phase in the absence of MS Dhoni.

“It’s just a game without him. He remains heavily involved with the side, and his influence is still very strong,” Fleming said.

Fleming also confirmed that Dewald Brevis will miss the opening match due to a side strain sustained during training. “Brevis is currently rehabbing, and we hope he will return soon,” he added.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals Reappoint Kumar Sangakkara as Head Coach