Robert Lewandowski out of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey semifinal

Barcelona: Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski will miss his team’s Copa del Rey semifinal clash against Atletico Madrid with a fractured eye socket, the Catalan giant said on Sunday.

“Lewandowski picked up an injury in the recent game against Villarreal. Tests have diagnosed a fracture of the left eye socket,” said Barcelona in a statement.

“He will miss the game against Atletico Madrid.”

Copa del Rey holder Barcelona suffered a 4-0 defeat in the first leg against Diego Simeone’s side at the start of February. Lewandowski, 37, has played a bit-part role for Barca this season, often left on the bench in favour of Ferran Torres.

On as a substitute, the former Bayern Munich striker netted La Liga leader Barca’s fourth goal in the 4-1 win over Villarreal on Saturday. IANS

Also Read: Premier League: Struggling Spurs lose at Fulham