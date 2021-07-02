Roger Federer, Gauff, Medvedev move Nishikori, Dimitrov sent packing in second round

LONDON: Eight-time champion Roger Federer stormed into the third round of Wimbledon by defeating Richard Gasquet 7-6 (1), 6-1, 6-4 on Thursday. The Swiss producced some old form today after a tough first round match.



He will face Cam Norrie in the next round who eased past Alex Bolt 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

Nick Kyrgios also reaches the third round as the Australian beat Gianluca Mager 7-6, 6-4, 6-4.

American teen sensation Coco Gauff returned to her beloved centre court and beat former semi-finalist, Elena Vesnina in straight sets 6-4,6-3 to reach the third round once again. Just 17, Gauff handled her nerves perfectly and will now play her third round match on Saturday against either Kaja Juvan or Clara Burel.

Playing Wimbledon only for the second time, Gauff had a tough task in front of her as Vesnina was a former semi-finalist and doubles winner at The Championships. But Gauff looked in control right from the start in front of the packed centre court crowd. Both the players served very well but Gauff's court coverage helped her get Vesnina's baseline shots easily. She grabbed the break opportunity first and consolidated it to win the opening set 6-4.

Vesnina looked sore in the second set. Her movement was restricted after he got broken and opted for a medical timeout. She looked fine after the treatment but couldn't get her break back. Gauff pummeled some serious baseline shots and went on to win the third set comfortably 6-3.

Angelique Kerber has moved to the third round. She came through a tough second-round clash to beat Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-5 5-7 6-4 in a match that lasted for three hours and 18 minutes on Court Two.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev stormed into the third round after defeating Spanish wildcard Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. The Russian will face either French qualifier Benjamin Bonzi or 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic for a place in the last 16.

The Wimbledon campaign of unseeded Japanese Kei Nishikori came to a premature end on Thursday with his defeat to Jordan Thompson of Australia in the second round.

World No. 53 Nishikori, a two-time quarter-finalist here in 2018 and 2019, lost to Thompson in four sets, 5-6, 4-6, 7-5, 3-6.

The seasoned Japanese served five double faults and made 49 unforced errors as compared to 22 by his opponent. Though he put in a better first serve than his opponent, Nishikori could win only 64% points on his first serve as compared to 81% by Thompson.

Earlier, in first round, Nishikori had defeated Alexei Popyrin of Australia 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

No.18 seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria too was dumped the wayside on Thursday. He was shown the door by Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, who won 6-4, 7-6, 7-6. The Kazakh slammed 34 aces to four by Dimitrov.

Spanish eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut lost some steam after winning the first two sets in his second round match. He advanced after winning a nerve-jingling five-setter against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia -- coming through the bruising contest 6-3, 6-3, 6-7, 3-6, 6-3. Agencies

