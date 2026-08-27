Roger Federer returns to US Open for memorable exhibition night

New York: “It’s great to be back in New York,” Roger Federer said after making an emotional return to the US Open, as the 20-time Grand Slam champion was given a hero’s welcome at Arthur Ashe Stadium during a memorable exhibition night.

Federer, who retired from the professional game in 2022, delighted a capacity New York crowd with a set against old rival Andy Roddick, winning 6-3, before pairing up with John McEnroe to beat Andre Agassi and Roddick 7-5 in a doubles match.

“It’s great to be back in New York,” Federer said. “It’s incredible. I have incredible memories of this court, the fans here, the city. In 2004, 2005 — that’s when it all started here, my love for New York with the victories here.”

The Swiss, who last played at the US Open in 2019, was greeted with applause as he entered the world’s biggest tennis-only stadium.

Federer won five straight US Opens from 2004-2008 and talked about the special connection he formed with the tournament and the city.

“I fell in love with this city and this court from day one,” Federer said.

The Swiss recalled his first appearance on the Arthur Ashe Stadium centre court, which came against Agassi in 2001. Federer lost that encounter in straight sets.

“I believe my first time on the center court was against Andre [in 2001]. He smashed me 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. I had no shot. I was like, ‘Okay, not so easy, not so fast, Roger’,” he added with a laugh.

It was part of a star-studded nite celebrating the longstanding legacy of Federer in the sport. The stadium’s video board showed a hype video narrated by actor Matthew McConaughey, and fashion icon Anna Wintour did the coin toss before Federer’s singles match against Roddick. Several current and former tennis stars, including Serena Williams, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Casper Ruud and Alexandra Eala, were also in attendance. Federer’s return to the US Open comes just days before another big milestone in his post-playing career. The Swiss, who celebrated his 45th birthday earlier this month, will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 29.

“It’s gonna be an epic weekend for tennis in general. I’m so happy that I’m going to be up there [in Newport] for a couple days to witness it. And have fun, that would be my recommendation. I know he will.”

Agassi, another of Federer’s former rivals, also welcomed the Swiss’ induction while joking about the longevity of his Grand Slam career.

“How cool is it that this dude is going in the Hall of Fame this year? Well done, Roger. I’m so pumped. I gotta say — I think I was the first person to know he was going to make the Hall of Fame. When he won his 19th Slam, I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s got this’,” Agassi said.

“I thought the 20th was unnecessary and a little bit on the insecure side,” the American sarcastically joked. “Nevertheless, I’m really pumped because it makes everybody else who’s figured out how to barely get in feel a heck of a lot better about themselves.”

Roddick, meanwhile, reflected on his long-standing friendship with Federer, despite their fierce rivalry on court.

“We obviously played a bunch and he beat me a bunch. But we were always able to navigate a friendship through the middle of our careers and that’s lasted until now and hopefully will last forever,” Roddick said. (IANS)

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