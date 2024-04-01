Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden win Miami Open Masters crown

MIAMI: India's Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden battled from the brink to get the better of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek and win the Miami Open doubles crown at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night. The pair reeled off the final six points of the championship match for a 6-7(3), 6-3, 10-6 victory.

The Indo-Australian pair frittered away three set points on serve at 6-5 in the opening set but rallied splendidly in the contest between the top two seeded teams to take the crown.

The victory saw the Australian Open champions improve to 14-3 for the 2024 season.

The Miami title is their second at the ATP Masters 1000 level after their 2023 title run in Indian Wells; it consolidated their position in first place in the ATP Live Doubles Teams Rankings.

“It’s amazing. As long as you are doing well in these big events, it’s what we play for,” Bopanna said after the win.

“I want to do well in the Masters 1000s and the Grand Slams. It’s good to keep that record going and keep giving everyone else a run for their money,” added Bopanna, who won his maiden doubles Grand Slam title at the Australian Open earlier this year.

This was Bopanna’s 14th ATP Masters 1000 final. Overall, it was the veteran Indian player’s 63rd ATP Tour level final and 26th doubles title.

Bopanna also achieved a rare feat as he became the second Indian after Leander Paes to reach the final of all nine ATP Masters events. Agencies

