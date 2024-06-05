Rohan Bopanna picks Sriram Balaji as his partner for Paris Olympics 2024

NEW DELHI: World number four Rohan Bopanna has picked N Sriram Balaji, who impressed with his performance at the French Open, as his partner for the Paris Olympics and All India Tennis Association (AITA) is unlikely to have any objection to the choice made by the veteran player.

The 44-year-old Bopanna wrote to AITA and also marked TOPS in the mail, conveying his decision — a development confirmed by the national federation.

Balaji and his Mexican partner MA Reyes-Varela Martinez had tested the formidable combo of Bopanna and Australia’s Matthew Ebden before losing the men’s doubles third round on Monday. Agencies

