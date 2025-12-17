Rohit hails India’s mental strength in Junior Hockey World bronze

NEW DELHI: Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team Captain and defender Rohit reflected on the team’s character and resilience after India’s recent bronze medal win at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, following a sensational 4-2 comeback victory over Argentina in the third-place play-off match.

After finishing fourth in the previous two editions of the Junior Hockey World Cup, India finally returned to the podium in dramatic fashion, producing one of the most memorable comebacks of the tournament.

India found themselves trailing 0-2 at the end of the third quarter, but a stunning attacking display in the final 15 minutes saw the young Colts score four unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to seal the bronze medal and cap off a remarkable campaign.

Speaking about the sensational win, Rohit said, “This bronze medal means a lot to every player in the squad. After finishing fourth in the last two Junior World Cups, we were determined to get back on the podium this time. The way the team fought back after being 0-2 down shows our belief, mental strength, and trust in each other.”

Reflecting on the comeback against Argentina, the 21-year-old defender added, "At the end of the third quarter, we reminded ourselves to stay calm and play our natural game. The coaching staff kept telling us that one goal would change the momentum, and once that happened, everyone stepped up. Scoring four goals in the last quarter against a strong side like Argentina is something we will always be proud of.” (IANS)

