Rohit Sharma reign atop, Daryl Mitchell enters top-3 in ODI rankings

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma maintained his position at the top of the men’s ODI rankings, while New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell achieved a career-high third spot after helping his team secure a 3-0 series victory over England at home.

Mitchell’s unbeaten knocks of 56 in the second ODI in Hamilton and 44 in the final match in Wellington this past week helped him climb two spots in the rankings. He finished the series with a total of 178 runs, earning him the Player of the Series award.

Left-hander Rachin Ravindra is another player from New Zealand to succeed in the rankings, reaching a career-high-equalling 14th place as his scores of 44 and 56 in the last two ODIs helped him climb four spots.

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock has climbed back to 19th place with a score of 63 in the first ODI against Pakistan in Faisalabad. Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman moved up one spot to 26th, while Salman Agha reached a career-high 30th position after climbing nine places, thanks to a Player of the Match performance of 62 off 71 balls.

Jofra Archer’s three-wicket performance in Hamilton has elevated him to a career-best joint third position. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Naseem Shah (up 10 places to tie for 33rd) and New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy (up 25 places to 39th) have achieved their best rankings yet. Saurabh Netravalkar from the US (up three places to 17th) is also among the gainers.

In the T20I Player Rankings, West Indian Shai Hope has achieved his highest career ranking, now placed 12th among batters, after scoring 46 not out in the first T20I against Bangladesh and then making 55 this week. IANS

