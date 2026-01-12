Rohit Sharma surpasses Chris Gayle for most sixes by an ODI opener

Vadodara: India’s charismatic batter Rohit Sharma created history on Sunday, becoming the opener with the most sixes in ODI cricket as he achieved the landmark during the first match of the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium. Rohit completed 650 sixes in international cricket, becoming the first player to achieve the milestone.

Rohit has now hit 329 sixes as an opener in ODIs, surpassing West Indies great Chris Gayle, who has 328 maximums to his name. The Indian star had already broken Shahid Afridi’s record for the most sixes in ODI cricket last year during the South Africa series. IANS

