Rohit Sharma surpasses Ganguly to become India's third-highest run-getter in ODIs

Adelaide: Indian opener Rohit Sharma became his country’s third-highest run-getter in ODI cricket, during India’s second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday. From 267 ODI innings, Rohit has scored 11,249 runs at an average of 48.69, with 32 centuries and 59 fifties and a best score of 264. The 38-year-old Rohit overtook former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly (11221) to move to third in the all-time Indian list during his knock of 73 at the Adelaide Oval.

Only Virat Kohli (14181) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) have scored more ODI runs than Rohit.

Earlier, Rohit had become the first Indian player to reach 1000 ODI runs against Australia (excluding World Cups) in Australia during the second ODI between the two sides at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Agencies

