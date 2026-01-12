Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Felicitated by Baroda Cricket Association

Vadodara: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were at the centre of a memorable and amusing moment during India’s first ODI against New Zealand at the Kotambi Stadium on Sunday. Marking the venue’s maiden men’s 50-over international, the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) honoured two of India’s greatest ODI batters with a mid-innings felicitation that quickly became the talk of the fans.

What made the tribute stand out was not just the gesture but the unusual execution. During the break, organizers unveiled a cupboard placed near the boundary line, adorned with life-size images of Kohli and Rohit. To the delight of the crowd, the doors were opened as the players themselves walked out of the cupboard when their names were announced, drawing laughter from the stands and smiles from the honourees.

ICC president Jay Shah and BCCI chief Mithun Manhas were present at the ceremony, which saw the duo presented with a bouquet as a mark of respect. IANS

