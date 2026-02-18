Ronda Rousey Returns to MMA Against Gina Carano in Epic Showdown

NEW DELHI: Ronda Rousey will return to mixed-martial arts for the first time in nearly a decade when she challenges Gina Carano on May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

Rousey (12-2), the inaugural UFC bantamweight champion, and the trailblazing Carano (7-1) will do battle at 145 pounds in a bout streamed live on Netflix, Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions announced Tuesday. The contest is a five- round bout with standard 5-minute rounds and 4-ounce gloves.

“MVP has always been driven by disruption and delivering the biggest moments in combat sports on a global scale, and today we are officially bringing that energy to MMA for the first time,” Paul said. Agencies

