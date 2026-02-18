Sports

Ronda Rousey Returns to MMA Against Gina Carano in Epic Showdown

Ronda Rousey will return to mixed-martial arts for the first time in nearly a decade when she challenges Gina Carano on May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.
Ronda Rousey Returns to MMA Against Gina Carano in Epic Showdown
Published on

NEW DELHI: Ronda Rousey will return to mixed-martial arts for the first time in nearly a decade when she challenges Gina Carano on May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

Rousey (12-2), the inaugural UFC bantamweight champion, and the trailblazing Carano (7-1) will do battle at 145 pounds in a bout streamed live on Netflix, Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions announced Tuesday. The contest is a five- round bout with standard 5-minute rounds and 4-ounce gloves.

“MVP has always been driven by disruption and delivering the biggest moments in combat sports on a global scale, and today we are officially bringing that energy to MMA for the first time,” Paul said. Agencies

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly hopes Imran Khan gets ‘right treatment’ amid health concerns

Ronda Rousey
Gina Carano

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com