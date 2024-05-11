Rory McIlroy lies tied second, Sahith Theegala 49th in Wells Fargo Championship

Charlotte: Rory McIlroy was off to a good start as he started in search of a record fourth Wells Fargo Championship golf title as his 4-under 67 left him three shots behind leader Xander Schauffele (64). Collin Morikawa and Alex Noren also shot 67, and Justin Thomas topped the group at 68.

Indian American Sahith Theegala (73) was T-49 and Akshay Bhatia (74) was T-60 in the $ 20m Signature event that does not have a cut. IANS

