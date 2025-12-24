R.P. Barooah Memorial T20: Mangaldai Veterans, City Charity Win

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Mangaldai Veterans opened the 2nd R.P. Barooah Memorial Masters T20 Tournament with a dominant 62-run win over Guwahati Super Kings at Mangaldai Stadium on Tuesday. Batting first, Mangaldai scored 148/3, powered by Mahmud Alam Hussain's fine 71 (52 balls). Guwahati were then bowled out for 86 in 14.3 overs, with Mahmud shining again, taking 4/7, while Nabajyoti Baruah claimed 4/17. In the other game of the day City Charity Cricket Club defeated N.F.R.S.A by 39 runs. City Charity posted 134/9, with Sanju Dutta top-scoring with 33. In reply, N.F.R.S.A. Veterans (95, 18.1 overs) fell short, despite Shiva Prasad Barmanâ's unbeaten 33. Manoj Kumar Bayan (3/20) and Anuj Chakraborty (2/4) led the bowling attack.

