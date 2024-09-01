Rubina Francis Wins Bronze in Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 at Chateauroux

Chateauroux: Indian para-shooter Rubina Francis secured the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol SH1 final after finishing third with a score of 211.1 at the Chateauroux on Saturday.

She finished behind Iran's Sareh Javanmardi and Turkey’s Aysel Ozgan who collected the gold and silver medal respectively.

Francis started off strong and was placed in second position after Stage 1 at 50 points just .1 points behind Sareh but a dip in her second-stage performance had seen her fall out of the podium position. IANS

