Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage becomes first Sri Lankan to win Diamond League title

Brussels: World No. 1 javelin thrower Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage signed off his sensational season in style, becoming the first Sri Lankan to become the Diamond League champion. The 23-year-old launched a massive 89.04m to secure the victory in his third attempt at the King Baudouin Stadium to finish ahead of Poland’s Dawid Wegner, who registered a personal best of 87.47m.

“I’m the first ever Sri Lankan to win the Diamond League Final and that makes me extremely proud. I was really looking forward to compete in the Diamond League and I’m very happy that I´ve been rewarded with a win in the final,” Rumesh said.

“I know that I could do much better than the 89.04 today, but the conditions were difficult today. I´m used to much higher temperatures. I´ll try to attack and take over the meeting record in the next few years,” he added.

Former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago placed third with a season-best 83.99m, while Grenada’s two-time world champion Anderson Peters finished fourth with 83.70m. IANS

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