Rune Confirms Long-Awaited Comeback at Hamburg Open After Achilles Tendon Rupture

Hamburg: Holger Rune will make his long-awaited comeback following a lengthy injury break at the Hamburg Open, an ATP 500 tournament, in May, the organisers said on Thursday. Rune, who is still on the entry list for the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome at the start of May, will make his third appearance in Hamburg. The Dane reached the quarter-finals in 2024.

His 2025 season, however, was abruptly interrupted. In October, Rune suffered a complete Achilles tendon rupture during the ATP tournament in Stockholm. The injury required surgery followed by several months of rehabilitation. Since then, he has been working intensively on his return to the tour, which is now officially confirmed. IANS

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