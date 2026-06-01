Ruturaj Gaikwad Drafted into India A Squad as Injured Riyan Parag Misses Sri Lanka Tri-Series

New Delhi: Right-handed opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been drafted into the India A squad for the upcoming 50-over tri-series in Sri Lanka, starting on June 9. Gaikwad replaces Riyan Parag, who has been ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Ruturaj Gaikwad to the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka. He replaces vice-captain Riyan Parag, who has been ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury. Riyan’s rehabilitation will be managed by the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE),” said the BCCI in its statement on Sunday.

Parag, who was named as the vice-captain of India ‘A’ side for the tri-series, picked up the hamstring injury while captaining Rajasthan Royals in the later part of IPL 2026, leading to him missing their games against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. IANS

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