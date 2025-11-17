Ruturaj Gaikwad fifty, Nishant four-fer help India A ease to series win

RAJKOT: India-A clinched an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match one-day series against South Africa-A in Rajkot, producing a commanding all-round performance to chase down a modest 132-run target with ease at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Sunday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his good run with an unbeaten 68 off 83 balls, stitching an unbeaten 82-run stand with captain Tilak Varma (29 not out) to finish the job in 27.5 overs, after Nishant Sindhu (4/16) and Harshit Rana (3/21) set the game up for India-A.

Gaikwad sealed the chase with a boundary through the covers, much to the delight of a nearly 18,000-strong crowd waving flashlights. Agencies

