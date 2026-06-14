Ryan Christie Extends Bournemouth Contract Until 2029

LONDON: Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie has signed a three-year contract extension through the 2028-29 season, Bournemouth announced on Saturday ahead of Scotland’s opening game in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“Ryan has made a hugely important contribution to the football club since arriving here and we’re delighted he has signed a new contract,” said Tiago Pinto, the club’s head of soccer operations. “He is a key part of the leadership group in the dressing room and has consistently shown his value to the team through his performances, experience and commitment.” Agencies

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