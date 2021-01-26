 Top
Ryan Crouser breaks world indoor shot put record

Olympic champion Ryan Crouser added 16 centimetres to the world indoor shot put record at the American Track League meeting recently held in Fayetteville, a city in northwest Arkansas.

  |  26 Jan 2021 4:50 PM GMT

WASHINGTON: Olympic champion Ryan Crouser added 16 centimetres to the world indoor shot put record at the American Track League meeting recently held in Fayetteville, a city in northwest Arkansas.

On Sunday, Crouser threw 22.82 meters to kick off the 2021 World Athletics Indoor Tour series in style.

He unleashed his record-breaking effort on his first attempt, breaking the previous world indoor record of 22.66m set by Randy Barnes of the US in 1989. The 28-year-old also beat the old world record with his third-round effort of 22.70m. His throws in the fourth and fifth rounds landed at a similar distance but both were fouls.

"It's a pretty good start to 2021," said Crouser as per the World Athletics website. "It's been a long road to get back to normal competition. I felt really nervous on the first throw, but I had a ton of energy. I feel like there's more there," he added. IANS

Ryan Crouser World Athletics Indoor Tour 
