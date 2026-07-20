Ryan Fox sinks dramatic 20-foot birdie to clinch 154th British Open at Royal Birkdale

LONDON: New Zealand’s Ryan Fox birdied the 18th hole at Royal Birkdale to win a thrilling 154th British Open by one stroke on Sunday.

Fox was level with long-time clubhouse leader Cameron Young on nine under heading down the last but played a stunning approach shot and then sank a 20-foot-birdie.

The 39-year-old is only the second New Zealand man to win the Open, following Bob Charles in 1963 at Royal Lytham.

His final-round 68 left him with a total of 270, with Young, who carded a stunning final-round 64, on 271. American Sam Burns, the overnight leader, finished third on eight under par. Agencies

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