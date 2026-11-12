Ryan Williams draws on New Zealand experience as India prepare for All Whites friendlies

Auckland : India forward Ryan Williams is drawing on his previous experience of playing in New Zealand to prepare for Indian men's maiden visit to the country, as the national team gears up to face the All Whites in the first of two international friendlies at Go Media Stadium in Auckland on Thursday.

The match, scheduled to kick off at 11:40 IST, will be only the third senior international meeting between the two sides, following their previous encounters in 1981 and 2018. While the trip is unfamiliar territory for most members of the Indian squad, Williams has played in New Zealand during his time with Australian club Perth Glory.

The 33-year-old featured in Glory’s 2-2 draw against Wellington Phoenix in Palmerston North in January 2023, a fixture popularly known as the ‘Distance Derby’. Having experienced the demands of travelling across the Tasman, he knows the challenges that come with the long journey and time difference.

“Every time I’ve come to New Zealand to play, it’s always been difficult because of how far away it is from everything. From Perth, it’s a long way. The time difference is something you have to manage as well,” Williams said.

With Auckland seven and a half hours ahead of India, managing the change in body clock was among the squad’s immediate priorities after arrival. Williams said he followed a planned sleep routine during the journey, drawing on years of experience travelling between Australia and the United Kingdom.

“My plan was to sleep for the first part of the flight, which was to Malaysia. I slept a couple of hours, then pretty much didn’t sleep until we got here. It kind of resets your whole body clock, so you can come here, go straight to sleep and try to sleep through the whole night. I feel good. I’ve done this plenty of times before, so it definitely helps in situations like this,” he said.

The weather has provided another adjustment for the visiting players. During India’s training session at the North Harbour Stadium Outer Oval on Tuesday, pleasant conditions gave way to a cold spell of heavy rain. Williams, accustomed to such surroundings, found the reaction of some teammates amusing.

“Having trained in pouring rain, cold and on wet, muddy ground, I’m used to it. But these boys came out, and it was quite funny. It was like a scene out of Cool Runnings,” he joked.

Williams has also faced New Zealand previously at the youth international level, representing Australia’s U20 side in a 5-0 friendly win in Wollongong in June 2013. Thursday’s fixture, however, will mark his first international appearance on New Zealand soil.

For India, the two matches offer another opportunity to test themselves against World Cup-level opposition after their recent encounters with Panama, Brazil and Uruguay.

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