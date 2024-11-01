SA VS IND: Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen included in South Africa squad for T20Is against India

New Delhi: Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee have been included in South Africa’s four-match T20I series against India, starting on November 8, after going through their structured conditioning breaks.

The fast-bowling duo were given 12 weeks off international cricket after Cricket South Africa (CSA) included them in structured breaks to work on their conditioning, before returning to action via the CSA domestic T20 Challenge.

Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, and Keshav Maharaj have been included in the squad to be captained by Aiden Markram. Kagiso Rabada has been rested for the series, while Lungi Ngidi was not considered for selection as he undertakes a conditioning block in preparation for the Tests against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana has received his T20I team maiden call-up, after becoming one of the top wicket-takers in this season’s CSA T20 Challenge - picking 12 wickets at an average of 14.08. He is joined by uncapped all-rounder Andile Simelane, who was part of the South Africa squad that toured the United Arab Emirates for white-ball games in September.

Fast bowler Lutho Sipamla has been added to the squad for the third and fourth T20Is. Sipamla, 26, returns to the Proteas limited-overs setup for the first time since February 2021 following an impressive CSA T20 Challenge campaign, which saw him claim a career-best 4-12 in the title-winning final on Sunday.

Notably, there is no room for left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi after he opted out of his national contract last month, with Maharaj and leg-spinner Nqaba Peter the preferred player in the spin-bowling department. IANS

