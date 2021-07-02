Sad to see bowlers today get tired after four overs: Kapil Dev

NEW DELHI: Former India captain Kapil Dev, who was known to bowl a lot in the nets, has criticised the current generation of bowlers for complaining about workload and "getting tired after bowling only four overs". "Cricket today is very basic. You eit her have to bat or bowl. In our time, we had to do everything. So cricket today has changed," said Kapil Dev in an interaction with India Today.



"Sometimes it saddens me to see a player getting tired after bowling just four overs and I have heard they are not allowed to bowl more than three or four overs," he added. The 62-year-old, who was the top wicket-taker in Test cricket at one point in time, said they would not shy away from bowling at least 10 overs to even the No. 10 batsmen since they believed it would help build muscles. IANS

