Sadia Iqbal reclaims No. 1 spot in bowlers' rankings

DUBAI: Sadia Iqbal has reclaimed the No.1 position in the ICC Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings after a series of impressive performances against South Africa. The Pakistan left-arm spinner surged back to the summit, overtaking Australia quick Annabel Sutherland and India’s experienced tweaker Deepti Sharma in the latest update to the ICC Women’s Player Rankings. Iqbal’s rise comes on the back of a strong showing in Pakistan’s recent three-match T20I series in South Africa, where she emerged as the joint leading wicket-taker. IANS

