SAFF U-17 Championship: India top group after thrilling victory over Pakistan

Colombo: India secured top spot in Group B of the SAFF U-17 Championship after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Pakistan in Colombo on Monday. Both sides had already confirmed their places in the semifinals of the tournament after winning their first two matches, but neither side looked ready to settle for second place in the group in a competitive match. The victory means that India finishes the group stage with a perfect record of three wins from three matches. It won its previous two matches 6-0 against Maldives and 1-0 against Bhutan.

India will now face Bangladesh in the semifinals of the tournament on September 25. IANS

