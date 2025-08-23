SAFF U17 C'ship: India continue winning ways with two-goal victory over Bangladesh

Thimpu: In what was billed as a clash of equals, India’s U17 women’s team delivered a composed and commanding performance to earn their second straight victory at the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 as they defeated Bangladesh 2-0 at the Changlimithang Stadium here on Friday.

Pearl Fernandes (14’) and Bonifilia Shullai (76’) were the scorers for India, who led 1-0 at halftime. The win also consolidated India’s top spot in the group. They have six points with two wins from two matches.

Both sides came into the match with a rich history in the competition – four finals contested, two titles apiece. Yet, despite the hype, this encounter never truly lived up to the billing of a fierce rivalry. India’s disciplined performance ensured that Bangladesh were always playing catch-up. IANS

