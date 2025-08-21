SAFF U17 Women’s C’ship: India run seven-goal riot over Nepal

Thimpu: India’s U17 women’s team sent out a resounding statement of intent in their SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 opener, dismantling Nepal with a thumping 7-0 victory at the iconic Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Wednesday.

Braces from Nira Chanu Longjam (25’, 56’), Abhista Basnett (16’ 41’), and Anushka Kumari (37’, 62’), along with a strike from captain Julan Nongmaithem (45+1’), ensured a flawless start to India’s campaign. The Young Tigresses raced to a commanding 5-0 lead by half-time, leaving Nepal no room for recovery in what was a one-sided affair from the outset.

With the tournament adopting a double round-robin format this year, it was imperative for India to begin on the front foot, and they did so in sensational style. IANS

