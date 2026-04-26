Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai Tied-15th at Zurich Classic

Los Angeles: Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala shot 2-under in alternate shots and were Tied-15th after two rounds at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the only team event on the PGA Tour. They slipped two places from Tied-13th to Tied-15th at 12-under. Another pairing with an Indian interest was Sudarshan Yellamaraju and Ryan Gerard, who were T-26 after a big jump from T-42. They shot 3-under and moved to 10-under. Brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick combined for a 7-under 65 in alternate-shot play Friday to pull within a stroke of leaders Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer through two rounds. IANS

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