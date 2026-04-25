Sai Sudharsan becomes fastest-ever to 2K Indian Premier League runs

Bengaluru: Sai Sudharsan made Indian Premier League (IPL) history by becoming the fastest batter to reach 2,000 runs, achieving this milestone in just 47 innings during the Gujarat Titans’ game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru on Friday.

The left-hander surpassed Chris Gayle, who previously held the record by reaching the mark in 48 innings. Sudharsan now has over 2,000 runs from 47 matches with an impressive average and strike rate, showing his consistency at the top of the order with several fifties and centuries.

Interestingly, this milestone comes in what has been a modest IPL 2026 season for Sudharsan. He scored only 135 runs in his first six innings, including just one fifty against the Rajasthan Royals, and had trouble converting good starts in other games. IANS

Also Read: IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal power RCB to five-wicket win over GT