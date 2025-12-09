Sai Sudharsan’s unbeaten century leads Tamil Nadu to close win over Saurashtra

Ahmedabad: B. Sai Sudharsan’s unbeaten century (101 n.o., 55b, 10x4, 4x6) proved enough to help Tamil Nadu to a close three-wicket victory over Saurashtra in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Having been set an imposing total of 184 to chase down, Sudharsan frequently lost partners from the other end as Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya’s early inroads reduced Tamil Nadu to 29 for three. However, the southpaw remained calm and regularly found the boundary to help his side over the line with eight balls to spare.

All-rounder Sunny Sandhu played his part with the bat as well, striking a rapid-fire 30 from 9 balls towards the back-end of the innings.

The victory will prove a consolation for Tamil Nadu, as it is already out of contention for the Super League phase of the tournament. It won three out of its seven matches in this year’s competition. Agencies

