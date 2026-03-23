Sajan Prakash Wins Silver in 200m Butterfly at Singapore Championships

NEW DELHI: Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash delivered a strong performance to clinch the silver medal in the men’s 200m butterfly at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships on Sunday.

Sajan clocked 1:57.09s in the final, finishing second behind Chinese Taipei’s Kuan Hung-Wang, who took gold with a time of 1:56.18s.

In addition to his podium finish, Sajan also achieved the Commonwealth Games qualification standard set by the Swimming Federation of India, going under the mark of 1:57.12 in the event.

A two-time Olympian, Sajan became the first Indian swimmer to qualify for the Olympics through the ‘A’ standard when he made the cut for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He has also been a multiple-time medallist at the South Asian Games and a national record holder (1:56:38) in the 200m butterfly. Agencies

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