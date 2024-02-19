Saketh Myneni/Ramkumar Ramanathan clinches doubles title in Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger Series

Bengaluru: A few hours after the country’s top singles player was ousted from the event, India’s Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan comfortably clinched the doubles title to bring some cheer to the fans in the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger Series tennis event at the KSLTA Tennis Stadium here on Saturday.

Myneni and Ramkumar defeated the French combination of Constantin Kouzmine and Maxime Janvier 6-3, 6-4 in an hour and 18 minutes to clinch the doubles title.

Earlier, Nagal tried his best against the Italian Stephano Napolitano before going down 7-6(2), 6-4 in the singles semifinal. IANS

