Sakshi Malik quashes rumours of joining politics...‘My entire focus is on making India No.1 in sports’

New Delhi: Former wrestler and Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik has shrugged off reports of her joining politics just like fellow Olympians Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat and instead said her focus is on making India Number 1 in sports.

On Friday, ex-wrestler Vinesh Phogat, along with Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist pugilist Bajrang Punia, joined the Congress here in the run-up to the Haryana Assembly elections on October 5.

“I would like to inform all my media friends that I am not contesting the elections, nor am I associated with any political party. My entire focus is on making India No.1 in sports. My dream is for India to get at least 50 Olympic medals. The nation has given me a lot and my life is dedicated to the country,” Sakshi wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“I will work on a mission to provide free sports training to children across the country and take wrestling to every household. I will work to ensure good sports facilities in every city,” the post further read.

Sakshi, who was one of the prominent faces protested against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former BJP MP and then chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, accusing him of harassing young wrestlers, said that it was Bajrang and Vinesh’s personal decision to join politics and extended her best wishes to them.

“It is Bajrang and Vinesh’s personal decision to enter politics. My best wishes to them,” she concluded.

Vinesh, who announced her retirement following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics, is likely to contest the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. IANS

