Salah scores brace as Egypt clinch 2026 FIFA World Cup spot

New Delhi: After missing out on Qatar 2022, Egypt are headed to the FIFA World Cup 26 after posting a 3-0 victory over Djibouti, punching their ticket to the global showpiece with a game to spare.

Salah scored twice as Egypt clinched their spot at the World Cup 26 in style. It didn’t take long for the Pharaohs to strike against Djibouti in Casablanca, as Zizo lofted a cross into the area where an unchallenged Ibrahim Adel headed home. It was soon two, with Salah latching on to a through ball and firing it into the net, FIFA reports.

With the two-goal cushion, Egypt could play to their liking, and Salah capped the festivities with an exquisitely-taken volley in the closing minutes.

Jordan Ayew was the star as Ghana moved on to the brink of joining them. Cabo Verde are also favourites to top their section following a courageous comeback, though Cameroon stayed in contention with victory.

Ghana all but qualified for the global finals with a thumping win in El Jadida. Otto Addo’s men were rewarded for intense pressure when the unmarked Mohammed Salisu headed home a Mohammed Kudus corner.

Jordan Ayew did brilliantly to evade two opponents and set up Thomas Partey to double the lead. Alexander Djiku headed home the third from an Ayew corner, before the latter got on the score-sheet with a sublime volley.

Ayew was again involved as Kamaldeen Sulemana completed the rout at the back post.

Ghana are three points clear of second-placed Madagascar, and boast a significantly-superior goal difference, with one round to play.

Elsewhere Cabo Verde missed the chance to punch their ticket, but an admirable fightback has them two points clear at the section’s summit after 3-3 draw with Libya, who now need a miracle to reach the next stage of qualifying.

However, the hopes of Angola, Comoros, Guinea-Bissau, Mali and Sierra Leone were extinguished. IANS

