Salima Tete to lead balanced 20-member Indian women’s hockey squad at 2026 Asian Games in Japan

New Delhi: Hockey India on Friday announced the 20-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the upcoming 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, scheduled to be held from September 19 to October 4 in Japan.

Salima Tete will continue to captain the side, having led the team to FIH Nations Cup triumph in New Zealand last month. Savita, who recently received the Padma Shri award, and Bichu Devi Kharibam have been named as the two goalkeepers in the squad.

“We have a group in which we have a nice balance between juniors, experienced players and seniors who are constantly working to get the best out of each other,” said the team’s chief coach, Sjoerd Marijne, sharing his thoughts on the selected 20-member squad. IANS

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