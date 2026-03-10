Samson, Bumrah among four Indians in ICC T20 WC team of the tournament

Dubai: Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, the Player of the Tournament, leads the victorious team, having scored 321 runs in just five innings. Initially not part of the Indian XI, Samson distinguished himself with Player of the Match awards against West Indies and England. He then set the record for the highest individual score in a Men’s T20 World Cup final with 89 runs against New Zealand on Sunday.

He is accompanied by teammates Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah as India’s impressive home victory is celebrated.

Kishan scored 317 runs, the fourth highest among all players, while leading India's batting at the top of the order with a remarkable strike rate of 193.29, anchoring the team's performance.

He scored a masterful 77 as his opening innings against Pakistan, then moved to the number three spot, delivering key performances against England and New Zealand, including a half-century in the final.

Pandya is the third Indian batter named, valued for his contributions with both bat and ball. He scored two half-centuries and delivered impactful spells when needed, such as a 52 off 28 against Namibia. Additionally, he took nine wickets overall.

Bumrah is the fourth Indian player in the team, recognised as the Player of the Match in the final for his outstanding bowling. He was the joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 wickets in eight matches. In the final, he took four wickets for 15 runs and maintained an economy rate of 6.21 overall. IANS

