Sandeep and Haney Shatter World Records, Clinch Gold at Asian Para Games

NAGOYA: India's Sandeep and Haney won gold medals with world record performances in the men's 400m T64 and men's javelin throw F37/38 events respectively at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Friday.

Sandeep clocked 52.28 seconds, a world record, to win the 400m T64 final at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium. He finished 0.85 seconds ahead of Saudi Arabia's Nour Alsana (53.13, season's best). Indian compatriot Ajay Kumar took bronze in 53.61, a Games Record.

In the javelin throw F37/38 final at the same venue, Haney produced a world record throw of 60.49m for gold, scoring 1116 Raza points. Iran's Hormoz Seidikazpounji took silver with a personal best of 50.68m (1009 points), while China's Yu Chengjie claimed bronze with an Asian record 53.66m (943 points).

Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi clinched the gold medal in the Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 category.

The Indian duo defeated reigning World Champions Qiuxia Yang and Zuxian Xiao of China in straight games, 21-16 and 21-13 to avenge their loss in the 2025 Asian Championships final to claim the coveted medal.

Earlier in the day, Thulasimathi teamed up with Nitesh Kumar to bag silver in the Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5. The Indian pair lost 21-11, 19-21, 14-21 to Indonesia’s Leani Ratri Oktila and Hikmat Ramdani in the final.

Thulasi also bagged a silver medal in the women’s singles SU5 after losing to Yang of China 21-18, 21-21-11 in the final. Agencies

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