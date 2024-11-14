Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh named Dubai Sports Ambassador

New Delhi: Six time Grand slam champion and former women’s doubles number one, Sania Mirza and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh have been named as Dubai Sports Ambassadors. The announcement was made at the “Dubai Sports Retreat” held on Monday at the futuristic Museum of the Future, organised by the Dubai Sports Council.

The event, held under the theme “Dubai: The First Sports Destination,” reflects Dubai’s growing ambitions to establish itself as a global leader in sports excellence. Under the directives of Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the retreat aimed to strengthen Dubai’s sporting reputation and promote active, healthy lifestyles across the city. IANS

