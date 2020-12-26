Sanjay Kapoor to contest for AICF president post

CHENNAI: In a surprise development, UP Chess Sports Association's president Sanjay Kapoor will be contesting for the post of president, All India Chess Federation (AICF) as part of secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan's camp. Kapoor will be taking on the former president of AICF P.R.Venketrama Raja.

Till recently, the UP Chess Sports Association with two votes in the AICF election was considered to be part of Raja's camp.

As a matter of fact, Kapoor had filed his nomination for the post of vice president as part of Raja camp in February 2020 elections which was later annulled by the Madras High Court.

The AICF is split into two factions -- one headed by former Raja and the other by Chauhan.

Kapoor's switching over to Chauhan's camp and contesting against Raja is something like a surprise discovered check for the opponent's king in the game of chess. "There is no split in the UP Chess Sports Association," Kapoor told IANS clarifying that the two votes will be for Chauhan camp as he declined to comment on the reasons for switching camps. IANS

