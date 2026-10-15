Sanju Samson Smashes Milestone with 100 T20I Sixes in Hyderabad Thriller

Hyderabad : Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson became the sixth Indian batter to hit 100 T20I sixes during the fourth T20I against West Indies at Hyderabad's Uppal Stadium on Wednesday.

Following WI skipper Shai Hope's onslaught and fourth century of the tour, Samson started the 248-run chase in an ultra-aggressive fashion, scoring 56 in 22 balls, with six fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 243.48. Now, Samson has 102 T20I sixes. Other Indian batters who hit more sixes than Sanju in T20I are: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli. (ANI)

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