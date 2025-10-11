Sanju Samson to Play Kerala's Ranji Opener vs Maharashtra

MUMBAI: India wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson will appear for Kerala in their opening Ranji Trophy match of the 2025-26 season against Maharashtra, starting at Thiruvananthapuram from October 15. This will be Samson's first red-ball game of the season, as he was not a part of either Duleep Trophy or Irani Cup. The 30-year-old last played a first-class game in October 2024 against Karnataka.

Kerala will have a new captain in Mohammed Azharuddeen.

The wicketkeeper batter, who had led South Zone in the recent Duleep Trophy, replaced Sachin Baby under whom the team had reached last year's Ranji Trophy final. Agencies

