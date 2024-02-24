Sports

Sarita Kumari's bronze triumph shines in Asian Track Cycling Championships

Sarita Kumari showcased her talent in the junior women's category, securing a bronze medal in the final race while clocking 36.966 seconds in the Asian Track Cycling Championships in New Delhi on Friday.
New Delhi: Sarita Kumari showcased her talent in the junior women's category, securing a bronze medal in the final race while clocking 36.966 seconds in the Asian Track Cycling Championships in New Delhi on Friday. India also bagged two golds and a silver medal in the para category but Sarita's bronze-medal performance was the highlight of the day.

Displaying a lot of determination in the qualifying round, Sarita clocked 36.912 seconds to secure a spot in the final and went on to win the medal. Agencies

