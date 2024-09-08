Sports

Sarthak Chavan and Chiranth Vishwanath Shine with Wins in Penultimate Round of MMSC fmsci Motorcycle Championship

Teenagers and TVS Racing team-mates Sarthak Chavan (Pune) and Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru) split the day’s honours with a victory apiece into the two premier Pro-Stock categories on a day of stirring action in the fourth and penultimate round of the MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024 at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.
Sarthak Chavan and Chiranth Vishwanath Shine with Wins in Penultimate Round of MMSC fmsci Motorcycle Championship
Published on

Chennai: Teenagers and TVS Racing team-mates Sarthak Chavan (Pune) and Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru) split the day’s honours with a victory apiece into the two premier Pro-Stock categories on a day of stirring action in the fourth and penultimate round of the MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024 at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.

Sarthak overcame a poor start to post his sixth win in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category ahead of Chiranth and veteran Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate).

The result in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open class race was the reverse with the Chiranth coming through an up-and-down six laps, the last of which saw him and Sarthak coming together, but staying in the saddle to complete the race with KY Ahamed, recovering from a viral fever, made it a 1-2-3 for TVS Racing.

Meanwhile, Chennai’s Ryhana Bee, seeking to regain the National title in the Girls' category (Stock 165cc) after three years, scored a lights-to-flag win after topping the practice and qualifying sessions with her new team, Rockers Racing.

Mysuru’s 22-year-old Tasmai Cariappa (Motul Sparks Racing) kept his nerves in a tense finish to score his maiden win in the Novice (Stock 165cc) race while Pradeep C, a private entrant from Bengaluru, wrote his own script in winning the Stock 301-400cc (Novice) race after starting from P4. IANS

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Hokato Hotozhe Sema for clinching Bronze medal at Paris Paralympics

Also Watch:

Sarthak Chavan
Chiranth Vishwanath
MMSC fmsci Motorcycle Championship

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com