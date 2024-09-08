Sarthak Chavan and Chiranth Vishwanath Shine with Wins in Penultimate Round of MMSC fmsci Motorcycle Championship

Chennai: Teenagers and TVS Racing team-mates Sarthak Chavan (Pune) and Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru) split the day’s honours with a victory apiece into the two premier Pro-Stock categories on a day of stirring action in the fourth and penultimate round of the MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024 at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.

Sarthak overcame a poor start to post his sixth win in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category ahead of Chiranth and veteran Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate).

The result in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open class race was the reverse with the Chiranth coming through an up-and-down six laps, the last of which saw him and Sarthak coming together, but staying in the saddle to complete the race with KY Ahamed, recovering from a viral fever, made it a 1-2-3 for TVS Racing.

Meanwhile, Chennai’s Ryhana Bee, seeking to regain the National title in the Girls' category (Stock 165cc) after three years, scored a lights-to-flag win after topping the practice and qualifying sessions with her new team, Rockers Racing.

Mysuru’s 22-year-old Tasmai Cariappa (Motul Sparks Racing) kept his nerves in a tense finish to score his maiden win in the Novice (Stock 165cc) race while Pradeep C, a private entrant from Bengaluru, wrote his own script in winning the Stock 301-400cc (Novice) race after starting from P4. IANS

